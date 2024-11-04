NFL

Chargers-Bengals flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11, Colts-Jets out

Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow will face off in prime time

Week 11 has a Sunday Night Football flex.

The NFL on Monday announced the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals will be closing out Sunday under the lights at SoFi Stadium.

The matchup will replace the Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets game, which will move to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

Los Angeles and Cincinnati were initially set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Entering Week 10, the Chargers are 5-3 with Justin Herbert gradually picking up form in the first year of Jim Harbaugh's tenure as head coach. They are currently second in the AFC West, trailing the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, following the Denver Broncos' blowout loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals are 4-5 after a slow start to the season, placing third in the AFC North. A 1-4 home record has been one of their primary issues.

Indianapolis is 4-5 in a weaker AFC South with 39-year-old Joe Flacco replacing 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson under center, while the Jets are 3-6, second in the AFC East, in Aaron Rodgers' first full season with the team after last year's Achilles tear early in Week 1.

