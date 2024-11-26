Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield files nearly $12 million lawsuit against his father's company

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield filed a federal lawsuit against a financial firm owned by his father, James Mayfield, accusing the company of failing to pay back nearly $12 million taken without his authorization.

The 29-year-old NFL star filed the civil lawsuit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas for $11.7 million.

The suit alleges that from 2018 to 2021, Camwood Capital Management Group transferred more than $12 million from Mayfield and his wife "without his authorization, proper documentation, or adequate accounting of the transactions" to a subsidiary called Texas Contract Manufacturing Group.

Camwood allegedly used the money "however they desired," the suit says, including to fund acquisitions or to cover general operating expenses.

"For the period of time that Plaintiffs’ funds were being funneled to Defendants, Plaintiffs were the primary source of funding and capitalization for Defendants. In exchange, Plaintiffs received nothing," the suit says.

When Mayfield found out and questioned the company about it, Camwood allegedly avoided Mayfield's inquiries and "invented fictional explanations for their actions," according to the lawsuit.

Camwood did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV of Tampa reported that Camwood is owned by James Mayfield, and that his son, Matt Mayfield — Baker Mayfield's brother — has a stake in it.

