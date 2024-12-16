How to watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16

Sunday Night Football is headed to the Lone State State for an NFC clash.

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town for a primetime matchup to close out the Sunday action in Week 16.

Both teams are coming off convincing road victories. The Cowboys rolled past the Panthers in Carolina, while the Buccaneers blew out the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay sits atop the NFC South at 8-6, while Dallas' playoff aspirations would officially come to a close with a loss.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Here's everything to know for the Bucs-Cowboys game and how to watch the action on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football game?

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will battle on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What time is the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Buccaneers-Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football game

Buccaneers-Cowboys will air on NBC.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America."

How to live stream the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app