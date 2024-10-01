Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The NFL did not reveal the reason for the suspension, which comes as Buffalo (3-1) prepares to play at the Houston Texans on Sunday. Miller, the NFL's active leader in sacks, is eligible to rejoin the Bills ahead of their home game against Miami on Nov. 3.

Miller was accused last November of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills' bye week. He turned himself in to police after being accused of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have two other children together.

No charges have been filed. Miller said in July he considered the case closed based on feedback from his attorneys.

“My life is all about football right now and my kids, and being the best teammate and best football player I can possibly be,” he said at the time. “I’m happy to be here with the Buffalo Bills. I’m happy to just be in this moment, living my life and do the things that we do normally.”

The 35-year-old Miller has three sacks in four games this season. He failed to get one in 14 games last season, including playoffs, after recovering from a torn knee ligament.

Miller has 126 1/2 sacks, which is tied for 17th on the career list with Derrick Thomas.

In Miller's first comments about his arrest in December, he disputed the allegations, calling them false and “blown out of proportion.” Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he was alleged to have done.

According to a police affidavit regarding the alleged assault on Nov. 29, Miller twice put his hands on his girlfriend's neck, pulled out some of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, officers wrote.

Police wrote that Miller became “visibly angry” when the woman went into an office in their shared apartment and slammed the door behind her.

Miller then told her to “get out,” police wrote, and when she tried to collect her laptop and cellphone, Miller began pushing her. She repeatedly yelled, “Stop. I’m pregnant,” the affidavit said. She fell into a chair after being pushed, and Miller then put one hand on her neck and held it with pressure for three to five seconds, police wrote.

According to the document, Miller then threw the woman’s laptop on the floor and stomped on it. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.

The Bills filled Miller’s spot on the roster by signing defensive tackle Zion Logue off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Logue was drafted in the sixth round by Atlanta after playing in college at Georgia.