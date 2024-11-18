NFL

NFL world reacts to Chiefs' first loss of 2024 to Bills

Josh Allen and the Bills came away with a 30-21 home win Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

No more undefeated teams remain in the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Orchard Park flawless, but left 9-1 as the Buffalo Bills handed Patrick Mahomes and Co. their first loss of the regular season.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Kansas City had came close to losing multiple times already, including last time out against the Denver Broncos, but Josh Allen and Co. made sure to end its streak and close the gap atop the AFC.

Allen helped the Bills get to 9-2 with a solid two-way performance, throwing for 262 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 27 of 40 completions to pair with 55 rushing yards and a score on 12 rushes.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Mahomes had an up-and-down game, throwing for only 196 yards on 23 of 33 completions for three touchdowns and two picks.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the result on social media:

NFL 4 hours ago

NFL Week 11 winners and losers: Chiefs lose first game, Jets plummet further

Capitol Riot Nov 14

Former Detroit Lions player charged in Jan. 6 riot

The Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 12 when they head on the road to face the lowly Carolina Panthers.

This article tagged under:

NFLKansas City ChiefsBuffalo Bills
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us