Aaron Rodgers has found his new home -- finally.

The former New York Jets quarterback plans to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after months of speculation about his future, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Rodgers reportedly plans to fly to Pittsburgh this week and participate in the Steelers' mandatory minicamp next week. Financial details of the contract were not initially reported.

Pittsburgh has had an active offseason, and this only makes things more interesting. The Steelers acquired star receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade earlier in the offseason, a move that will certainly benefit Rodgers. Then, they sent wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for draft picks.

The rest of the roster has been filled out in the draft, and head coach Mike Tomlin always has his team in contention. The Steelers went 10-7 last season, making the playoffs and losing in the wild card round for the fourth time in five years.

Rodgers' statistics last season with the Jets ended up looking respectable -- 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions -- but he has clearly lost his superstar form. The four-time MVP is 41 years old, making him the oldest quarterback in the league. Rodgers' greatest moment came in February 2011, when his first team (Green Bay Packers) defeated his newest team (Steelers) to win Super Bowl XLV.

The Steelers' hope is that his presence will be an upgrade from last year, where Russell Wilson and Justin Fields split the starting quarterback role. Wilson and Fields are now in New York with the Giants and Jets, respectively.

Pittsburgh's quarterback room now features Rodgers, free-agent signings Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson and sixth-round rookie Will Howard.

