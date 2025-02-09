New York Jets tell Aaron Rodgers that he won't return to team in 2025: Report

Aaron Rodgers' time with the New York Jets is likely over.

After two seasons with the organization, the future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly has been told by the team that they are moving on. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer first reported that news on Sunday, with confirmation from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Glazer reported that Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the team, which now has a new general manager (Darren Mougey) and head coach (Aaron Glenn). Given the fact that Rodgers flew back to discuss his future, Glazer said all signs point to him wanting to continue playing for at least another season.

Rapoport added that with Rodgers and the Jets "headed for a split," star receiver Davante Adams could also be on the move. Rodgers and Adams, who played together with the Green Bay Packers before the Jets acquired the star receiver earlier this season, could reunite with a third team, Rapoport said.

Rodgers' run with the Jets was filled with turmoil from start to finish. It took months for the Green Bay Packers to finally send him to the Big Apple. Then, on his first regular-season drive, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and missed the rest of the 2023 season despite constant chatter that he was trying to return.

He got back on the field in 2024 after an offseason where he missed mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt. Rodgers' only full season under center saw his head coach get fired, his former star receiver Adams get acquired in a trade and then his general manager get fired. The Jets went 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th straight season as Rodgers had 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Now 41 years old, it's unclear how many suitors Rodgers may have for 2025. Several teams enter the offseason with questions at quarterback, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, among others.

As for the Jets, the only other quarterbacks under contract for next season are veteran Tyrod Taylor and 2024 rookie Jordan Travis. New York holds the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft, and could also address the position through free agency beginning in March.