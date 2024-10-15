NFL

How many Hail Mary's does Aaron Rodgers have? Jets star throws another

Rodgers converted another Hail Mary against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6

By Sanjesh Singh

The Hail Mary king returned for another.

Aaron Rodgers extended his record of Hail Mary throws, completing another in Week 6 when the New York Jets took on the Buffalo Bills.

With just seconds to go before halftime, Rodgers maneuvered around the pocket before unleashing a throw. It found Allen Lazard, his former Green Bay Packer teammate, to cut the lead to 20-17. There was a review about Lazard not hanging on, but it the play stood.

The 52-yard throw traveled 61.4 yards in the air, the longest completion by a Jets quarterback since NFL Next Gen Stats started in 2016. The completion probability was just 15.5%.

Here's what to know about Rodgers and his Hail Mary touchdowns:

How many Hail Mary's does Aaron Rodgers have?

The conversion made it four Hail Mary's in Rodgers' career. His fourth came in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

Who has thrown the most Hail Mary's in the NFL?

Rodgers' mark of four completed Hail Mary throws is the most in NFL history.

Who threw the first Hail Mary in the NFL?

The first Hail Mary in the NFL is said to belong to Roger Staubach, who threw one in the 1975 divisional round to help the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-14.

Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary throws

Here's a look at the rest of Rodgers' Hail Mary throws, his first completion stemming from 2015:

Motown Miracle, Dec. 3., 2015

Jeff Janis double catch, Jan. 16, 2016

Randall Cobb in Lambeau, Jan. 8, 2017

