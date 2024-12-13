Winners, losers as Rams beat 49ers 12-6 on Thursday Night Football

Rain and field goals.

The Los Angeles Rams got a crucial win at the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, with both sides just exchanging field goals in a 12-6 result.

Matthew Stafford endured a poor start but the Rams just showed enough over a 49ers side that didn't receive production from Brock Purdy, whose key turnover proved costly in a game of small margins.

Purdy had a chance at a Hail Mary on the final play, but didn't even get the ball out, dropping San Francisco to 6-8 in what, though not mathematically, likely ends its postseason hopes. Los Angeles has won seven of its last nine and are 8-6, very well in the mix of things with three games to play.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Kyren Williams, Rams

When it became clear the game would be affected by rain, Sean McVay turned to his RB1 to deliver. And Williams paid off the faith.

Williams rushed for 108 yards on 29 carries, a 3.7 average that may not seem big but definitely had its impact on the Rams' final drive that killed the clock to under 20 seconds in the fourth.

LOSER: Brock Purdy, 49ers

Purdy is due to get paid soon by the 49ers, and though he obviously deserves a raise given his achievements with the team on a low contract, San Francisco will need to be careful.

The former Mr. Irrelevant threw for 142 yards on 14 of 31 completions with a pick, which ultimately turned the game in favor of Los Angeles.

PICKED! Darious Williams gets the ball back for the @RamsNFL.#LARvsSF on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aFav3TtBcs — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2024

Purdy still has the mental capacity to improve, but his fundamental struggles limit the team and his inability to get going when the weather gets shaky is not the best sign.

WINNER: Ahkello Witherspoon, Rams

In a more delayed revenge game, former 49ers cornerback Witherspoon turned up against his old side. The Ram logged five tackles (four solo) but primarily stood out in coverage, recording three passes defended.

LOSER: Deebo Samuel Sr., 49ers

In his first game since publicly taking to social media to complain about not getting the ball enough, Samuel Sr. didn't prove much on the field.

He recorded just 16 receiving yards on three catches and seven targets, with two rushes for three yards. One inexcusable drop in the third quarter drew audible groans and boos from the home crowd.

It will be interesting to see what the 49ers do with Samuel Sr. long term, as he just hasn't provided enough since getting a major pay day. When they've needed to see him do more, he's consistently failed to help.

WINNER: Kickers

These are the types of games where kickers really earn their pay. With no touchdowns from either side, Rams' Joshua Karty nailed all four of his attempts.

49ers' Jake Moody made both, too, with his 53-yard attempt just sneaking in amid a second straight inconsistent season.

Catch up on all the possible playoff clinching scenarios around the league in Week 15.