Twitter Reacts to Hilarious New Aaron Rodgers Meme During TNF

Twitter reacts to hilarious new Aaron Rogers meme during TNF

Aaron Rodgers helped the shorthanded Green Bay Packers take down the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals by a score of 24-21 on Thursday Night Football.

And the Packers quarterback also provided the internet with a hilarious new meme.

Early in the third quarter of the victory, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Randall Cobb for a two-yard touchdown.

But the best part of the play wasn't the throw or the catch.

Rodgers got rocked by a Cardinals defender right after releasing the ball. The hit nearly knocked Rodgers' helmet off his head, leaving the quarterback looking like this.

Rodgers took the tough late hit, but still delivered the TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nlwxgb0Z2e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021

This shot by FOX of Aaron Rodgers. #Packers pic.twitter.com/YZvqONyh98 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 29, 2021

And just like that, a new meme was born.

Of course, Twitter had a ton of fun with the photo. Here are some of the best reactions:

Too late to change my Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/4ErvFiGal4 — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 29, 2021

Cool nose strap pic.twitter.com/agQGnd7ruP — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 29, 2021

"yep. that's me. you're probably wondering how i ended up in this situation." pic.twitter.com/2bvovXqOzK — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 29, 2021

Gonna need a full 15 minute break from this game to laugh at this picture of Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/dR2pJU6yNe — Seth Guttman (@Seth_Guttman) October 29, 2021

Rodgers finished the night 22 of 37 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers improved to 7-1 with a seventh consecutive victory.