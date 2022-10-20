NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024.

Given a trade of this magnitude, it was no surprise that there was plenty of reaction from the football world. Here's what some had to say:

For the first time since 2003, a Kubiak, Shanahan and McCaffrey are on the same team. https://t.co/8ZEObQ1pTG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 21, 2022

I don’t even play and I’m hype af 😂 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 21, 2022

Christian McCaffrey to the @49ers is absolutely HUGE news. Kyle Shanahan more than any offensive coach gets the most out of his skill players. CMC will go crazy as a #49er, I can’t wait to watch. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 21, 2022

Christian McCaffrey is coming back to the Bay Area to join the 49ers. He broke Barry Sanders’ NCAA single-season record with 3,861 all-purpose yards for Stanford in 2015. McCaffrey’s versatility should fit Kyle Shanahan’s offense perfectly — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2022

Kyle Shanahan thinking about everything he can do with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/nBeIRtxByX — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 21, 2022

Once it became apparent Christian McCaffrey was going to be traded before the Nov. 1 deadline, there was urgency on all sides to get a deal done before the #Panthers' next game. The #Rams also made a push, but it's the #49ers who get it done for a package of picks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2022

The 49ers have McCaffrey, Deebo, Kittle, Juszcyyk and Aiyuk. They will be the MOST VERSATILE OFFENSE IN THE NFL personnel wise. Have a running back who could be a starting slot receiver. A WR who could be a starting RB and a FB who could be a starting RB or TE. NIGHTMARE MATCHUPS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 21, 2022

With McCaffrey trade, Panthers continue rebuild while 49ers get a premier back at $1M salary in ‘22, thanks to contract restructure. Next year ($11.8M) gets more tricky. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 21, 2022

Niners offense:

QB: Garoppolo

RB: McCaffrey

FB: Juszczyk

WR: Samuel

WR: Aiyuk

TE: Kittle



It’s go time. — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) October 21, 2022

After the 49ers have dealt with injuries to multiple running backs, general manager John Lynch swung for the fences and landed possibly the most prominent player available ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.