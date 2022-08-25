NFL Top 100: Best 20 football players of 2022 to be revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL regular season is just around the corner and we’re already getting a taste for what to expect around the league.

In addition to the preseason games of the past month, the NFL has rolled out 80% of the list of top-100 players in 2022. The list of players 21-100 is available here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the top-20 players and how the list is shaping up.

Who are the NFL’s top-20 players of 2022?

The NFL on Thursday provided a teaser, revealing the top-20 players in alphabetical order:

Davante Adams (WR), Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Allen (QB), Buffalo Bills

Tom Brady (QB) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Donald (OT), Los Angeles Rams

Myles Garrett (DE), Cleveland Browns

Derrick Henry (RB), Tennessee Titans

Tyreek Hill (WR), Miami Dolphins

J.C. Jackson (CB), Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Jefferson (WR), Minnesota Vikings

Travis Kelce (TE), Kansas City Chiefs

Cooper Kupp (WR), Los Angeles Rams

Shaquille Leonard (LB), Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Mahomes (QB), Kansas City Chiefs

Micah Parsons (LB), Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey (CB), Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Rodgers (QB), Green Bay Packers

Deebo Samuel (WR), San Francisco 49ers

Jonathan Taylor (RB), Indianapolis Colts

T.J. Watt (LB), Pittsburgh Steelers

Trent Williams (T), San Francisco 49ers

What position has the most players in the NFL’s top-20 list in 2022?

Wide receivers lead the pack of 20, accounting for 25% of the list. They’re followed closely by a quarterback quartet of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

What team has the most players in the NFL’s top-20 list in 2022?

The Rams may have lost Von Miller to the Bills, but their locker room remains stacked, if the players have anything to say about it. The defending Super Bowl champions lead the way with three players in the top-20: defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp.

The Rams play caller -- quarterback Matthew Stafford -- just missed the cut when he was announced as the No. 27 player in the league last week.

The 49ers, Colts and Chiefs are the only other teams to crack the list multiple times -- each with two players apiece.

When will the exact order for the top-20 players of 2022 be revealed?

The top-20 spots will be revealed in the final segment of “Top 100 Players of 2022” on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to airing on the NFL Network, episodes are also available on Peacock.

Who determines the NFL’s top-100 players of the 2022 season?

The NFL’s top-100 players list is unique in that it polls the players themselves.

Most lists and honors defer to coaches, fans or members of the media, but the league asks players to weigh in ahead of the season.