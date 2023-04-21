NFL suspends 4 Lions and 1 Commander for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL suspended four players from the Detroit Lions and one from the Washington Commanders on Friday for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Lions safety C.J. Moore, Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney have all been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. All three can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season, just as now-Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley did after being suspended in March 2022.

Detroit released Moore and Cephus on Friday after news broke of their suspensions.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams, a first-round pick in 2022, and Stanley Berryhill were each suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for other violations, including betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility. Both are allowed to participate in offseason and preseason activities.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy,” Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Along with the four players, ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported that several Lions staff members were dismissed in March for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The NFL prohibits players and all personnel from gambling in any team facility.

The league said its review “uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”