Matthew Stafford returns to the Rams for fifth season 

Matthew Stafford will remain under center as the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams through the 2025-2026 season.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/0uaAiGsWTa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

The Rams confirmed in a post on X Friday that 37-year-old Stafford would stay with the team, paired with the caption “ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF.”

The terms of Stafford's new contract have not been released, however, his base salary of $23 million is considerably low compared to his peers, given his achievements on the field. Stafford had two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2022.

Stafford entertained conversations with both the Giants and the Raiders before agreeing to terms with the Rams Friday morning.

Through his tenure with the Rams, Stafford has gone 34-23 and a 5-2 playoff record. He led the team to their first Super Bowl victory since 2000 in 2021 during his inaugural campaign, earning the second title in franchise history.

Over his 16 seasons in the NFL, Stafford is a two-time Pro Bowler (2014, 2023), 2011 NFL comeback player of the year, and named a member of the Detroit Lions all-time team.