Tennessee Titans

Watch How the Titans Hilariously Announced Their 2023 Schedule

Social media couldn't get enough of the Titans' schedule release video

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watch how Titans hilariously announced 2023 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Each year, the NFL schedule release gives social media teams across the league a chance to shine.

It was the Titans' who shined the brightest in 2023.

Tennessee enlisted the help of people on the streets of Nashville to announce the team's 2023 regular-season schedule. People were shown a logo of the Titans' opponent and asked to name the team.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The result was absolutely hilarious:

Simply incredible stuff. "Chester Cheeto" for the Jaguars and "Just the Football Logo" for the Browns may have been the two funniest.

Sports

NFL

Here's the Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023 NFL Season

NFL

Here Are 12 Must-See Games on the 2023 NFL Schedule

The video received a ton of love on social media:

Hats off to the Titans' social team.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tennessee TitansNFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us