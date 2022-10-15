Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An NFL superstar could soon be on the move.

The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

The Panthers, however, are adamant they will hold onto McCaffrey past the deadline if they don't receive "a real offer" with "a high draft pick or multiple picks," according to Schefter. Carolina reportedly rebuffed inquiries for McCaffrey from at least two teams last week.

McCaffrey, 26, has rushed for 324 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns through Carolina's first five games. He's also tallied 26 receptions for 188 yards and one score. The former No. 8 overall pick of Carolina is coming off two injury-ridden seasons, appearing in just 10 combined contests from 2020-21 after playing all 16 games in each of his first three pro seasons.

McCaffrey, a one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, is under contract for three more years beyond this season. His 2022 base salary is just $1.035 million, which would make it easy for another team to fit him under its salary cap. His base salary rises to $11.5 million in 2023.

Carolina looks on its way to missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season following a 1-4 start. Head coach Matt Rhule was fired earlier this week after two-plus years at the helm.

But despite the bad start, the Panthers don't seem to be on the brink of a firesale. In addition to expressing "little interest" in moving McCaffrey, Carolina also "appears unwilling" to trade standout defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, per Schefter.

The Panthers reportedly are open to dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson, though. The seventh-year wideout has recorded 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown this season.