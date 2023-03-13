NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Raiders

Report: Jimmy G to sign with Raiders, ending 49ers tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 5 1/2 seasons with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in the Bay reportedly is coming to its expected end.

Garoppolo is set to sign a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed, with the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.

This story will be updated ...