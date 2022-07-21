Report: Kyler Murray gets massive five-year contract from Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Arizona Cardinals have locked up their star quarterback long term.

Kyler Murray and the Cards agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes a guarantee of $160 million and runs through the 2028 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. With an average annual salary of $46.1 million, Murray is now the second-highest-paid quarterback and player in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Murray, 24, had two years remaining on his rookie contract. But the new five-year pact now brings an end to a drama-filled offseason as the quarterback sought a big-money extension.

Arizona selected Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. Murray has been the Cardinals' starter since Day 1 and quickly established himself as one of the game's most lethal dual-threat weapons at the quarterback position. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons.

In 14 games last season, Murray threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns while leading the Cardinals to their first postseason appearance since 2015. After an 11-6 regular season, Arizona lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round.