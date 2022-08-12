2022 NFL Preseason: Which Games Are Scheduled for Friday?

2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Thursday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway.

After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party.

With five games slated for Friday night, here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

What NFL preseason games are on tonight?

Ten teams are on the schedule for Friday. Here are those contests:

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

What times are the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here are the kickoff times for the five games on Friday:

Falcons at Lions: 6 p.m. ET

Browns at Jaguars: 7 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Bengals: 7:30 p.m. ET

Jets at Eagles: 7:30 p.m. ET

Packers at 49ers: 8:30 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL preseason games tonight

Two games on Friday will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network: Falcons at Lions and Packers at 49ers.

You can find local channels and radio stations for all of the matchups here.

What are the odds for the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here’s what the odds look like for Friday’s preseason games, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Falcons at Lions:

Spread: Falcons -1 (-110), Lions +1 (-110)

Points total: Over 35 – Falcons (-110); Under 35 – Lions (-115)

Moneyline: Falcons -115, Lions -105

Browns at Jaguars:

Spread: Browns -1 (-110), Jaguars +1 (-110)

Points total: Over 37.5 – Browns (-110); Under 37.5 – Jaguars (-110

Moneyline: Browns -121, Jaguars +100

Cardinals at Bengals:

Spread: Cardinals +2 (-110), Bengals -2 (-110)

Points total: Over 31 – Cardinals (-110); Under 31 – Bengals (-110)

Moneyline: Cardinals +115, Bengals -136

Jets at Eagles:

Spread: Jets -0.5 (-110), Eagles +0.5 (-110)

Points total: Over 36 – Jets (-110); Under 36 – Eagles (-110)

Moneyline: Jets -110, Eagles -110

Packers at 49ers:

Spread: Packers +2.5 (-110), 49ers -2.5 (-110)

Points total: Over 33.5 – Packers (-110); Under 33.5 – 49ers (-110)

Moneyline: Packers +115, 49ers -136

