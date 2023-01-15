NFL Playoffs: 49ers Await Cowboys-Buccaneers Winner in NFC Divisional Round

49ers await Cowboys-Bucs winner after Giants stun Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will host either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round after the New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild-Card Round on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers play at 5:15 p.m. PT Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL hasn't announced the time or date for next weekend's game, but with the Cowboys-Buccaneers playing Monday, it's likely that their game against the 49ers will be played on Sunday in Santa Clara.

While the 49ers await their opponent, the top seeded Philadelphia Eagles will host the Giants on Saturday in the other NFC divisional matchup.

San Francisco advanced to the divisional round with a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and enter next Sunday's game riding an 11-game winning streak.

The 49ers didn't face the Cowboys during the 2022 regular season, but they did play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, winning that game handily 35-7.

The Week 14 win was Brock Purdy's first career NFL start and the beginning of a meteoric rise for the rookie quarterback. In the victory, the No. 262 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 185 yards while throwing two touchdown passes, one to Brandon Aiyuk and another to Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey gashed the Buccaneers' defense for 119 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

The last meeting between the 49ers and Cowboys came last year in the NFC Wild Card Game, with the 49ers emerging from AT&T Stadium with a 23-17 victory.

Barring an upset in the Giants-Eagles matchup, Sunday's game will be the final home game of the season for the 49ers.