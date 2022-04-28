NFL

NFL Honors Dwayne Haskins With Moment of Silence at 2022 Draft

Watch the NFL honor Haskins at the 2022 draft

By Sanjesh Singh

The NFL honored former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a moment of silence at the 2022 draft.

Haskins was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers when he tragically died on April 9, news that shocked the sporting world. 

The 24-year-old quarterback was hit by a dump truck in Broward County, Fla., while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595, a highway in the county. 

Haskins shined in 2018 at Ohio State and that strong showing saw him get drafted by Washington with the 15th overall pick in 2019. 

