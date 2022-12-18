NFL

WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play

The Patriots-Raiders game looked headed for OT until New England made one of the worst blunders you'll ever see

By Nick Goss

Scroll down to watch the video

WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots found a new and shockingly bad way to lose.

It looked like the game was headed for overtime late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots handed the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson on the final play of regulation and he actually gained a bunch of yards, but there was no time on the clock so he decided to lateral the ball in a desperate attempt for a miracle touchdown.

A miracle touchdown was scored, just not by the Patriots.

Jakobi Meyers got the lateral and, for some strange reason, threw the ball back toward the line of scrimmage. The ball flew right into Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones' hands, and after he trucked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, he sailed into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

The play has to be seen to be believed. Check it out in the video below:

Sports

NFL Playoffs

Which Teams Have Clinched a Berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

soccer

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Wow.

The loss is a brutal one for the Patriots for many reasons.

The result drops them to 7-7 and makes their path to the AFC playoffs much harder. It's also a demoralizing loss for a team that's already battled a ton of adversity this season.

Now the Patriots end the regular season against three of the best teams in the AFC -- Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills (in that order).

This blunder might have ended any hope of the Patriots reaching the postseason.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England PatriotsLas Vegas Raiders
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us