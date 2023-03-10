NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, start time, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2023 NFL offseason has been quiet… too quiet.
By this time last year, we already had a number of major quarterback moves – including Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, Aaron Rodgers’ extension with the Packers and Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz’s trades to the Broncos and Commanders, respectively.
This year, it feels like we’re still waiting for the major dominos to fall. Derek Carr has already signed with the Saints, but Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and others are still waiting for a resolution. Answers should be coming soon, with free agency on the horizon.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, plus information on when the period begins, how much cap space teams have and more:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.
Sports
Teams will be able to speak with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they couldn’t be officially signed until the new league year.
What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?
The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?
The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary.
As of March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
- Chicago Bears: $95,015,862
- Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944
- Houston Texans: $41,259,823
- Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140
- Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532
Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?
Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999
- New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217
- Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512
- Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?
There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:
Quarterbacks
- Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens
- Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
- Jacoby Brissett, Browns
- Jameis Winston, Saints
- Andy Dalton, Saints
- Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins
- Tyler Huntley, Ravens
- Baker Mayfield, Rams
- Gardner Minshew, Eagles
- Marcus Mariota, Falcons
- Taylor Heinicke, Commanders
- Sam Darnold, Panthers
- P.J. Walker, Panthers
- Mike White, Jets
- Joe Flacco, Jets
- Cooper Rush, Cowboys
- Jarrett Stidham, Raiders
- Drew Lock, Seahawks
- Mason Rudolph, Steelers
- Nick Mullens, Vikings
Running backs
- Kareem Hunt, Browns
- Jamaal Williams, Lions
- Damien Harris, Patriots
- Devin Singletary, Bills
- David Montgomery, Bears
- Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
- D’Onta Foreman, Panthers
- Alexander Mattison, Vikings
- Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
- Jeff Wilson, Dolphins
- Miles Sanders, Eagles
- Boston Scott, Eagles
- Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs
- Ronald Jones, Chiefs
- Samaje Perine, Bengals
- Justice Hill, Ravens
- Kenyan Drake, Ravens
- James Robinson, Jets
Wide receivers
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
- Robert Woods, Titans
- Julio Jones, Buccaneers
- Chosen Anderson, Cardinals
- Nelson Agholor, Patriots
- DJ Chark, Lions
- Randall Cobb, Packers
- Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons
- Sterling Shepard, Giants
- Darius Slayton, Giants
- Richie James, Giants
- Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
- Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
- Mack Hollins, Raiders
- Sammy Watkins, Ravens
- Braxton Berrios, Jets
- Jarvis Landry, Browns
- Jamison Crowder, Bills
- Noah Brown, Cowboys
- Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
- Parris Campbell, Colts
- Byron Pringle, Bears
- N’Keal Harry, Bears
Tight ends
- Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
- Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
- Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
- Hayden Hurst, Bengals
- Robert Tonyan, Packers
- Mercedes Lewis, Packers
- Austin Hooper, Titans
- Geoff Swaim, Titans
- Jordan Akins, Texans
- Foster Moreau, Raiders
- Brock Wright, Lions
Offensive tackles
- Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
- Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
- Mike McGlinchey, 49ers
- Kaleb McGary, Falcons
- Isaiah Wynn, Patriots
- Taylor Lewan, Titans
- Donovan Smith, Buccaneers
- George Fant, Jets
- Ja’Wuan James, Ravens
- Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals
- Andre Dillard, Eagles
- Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders
- Cameron Erving, Panthers
Offensive guards
- Dalton Risner, Broncos
- Isaac Seumalo, Eagles
- Wes Schweitzer, Commanders
- Trai Turner, Commanders
- Nate Davis, Titans
- Ben Powers, Ravens
- Evan Brown, Lions
- Justin Pugh, Cardinals
- Rodger Saffold, Bills
- Matt Pryor, Colts
Centers
- Jason Kelce, Eagles
- Connor McGovern, Jets
- Ethan Pocic, Browns
- Jon Feliciano, Giants
- Bradley Bozeman, Panthers
- Garrett Bradbury, Vikings
EDGE rushers
- Marcus Davenport, Saints
- Frank Clark, Chiefs
- Robert Quinn, Eagles
- Brandon Graham, Eagles
- Bud Dupree, Titans
- Yannick Ngokoue, Colts
- Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
- Samson Ebukam, 49ers
- Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars
- Arden Key, Jaguars
- Rasheem Green, Texans
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Texans
- Justin Houston, Ravens
- Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs
- Dante Fowler, Cowboys
Defensive linemen
- Javon Hargrave, Eagles
- Fletcher Cox, Eagles
- Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings
- Sheldon Rankins, Jets
- Poona Ford, Seahawks
- Greg Gaines, Rams
- A’Shawn Robinson, Rams
- Khalen Saunders, Chiefs
- Taven Bryan, Browns
- Chris Wormley, Steelers
- Sky Tuttle, Saints
Linebackers
- Lavonte David, Buccaneers
- Eric Kendricks, Vikings
- TJ Edwards, Eagles
- Kyzir White, Eagles
- Bobby Okereke, Colts
- Devin Bush, Steelers
- Kyle Van Noy, Chargers
- Jrue Tranquill, Chargers
- Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
- Rashaan Evans, Falcons
- Anthony Walker, Browns
- Deion Jones, Browns
- Kaden Elliss, Saints
- David Long, Titans
- Zach Cunningham, Titans
- Nicholas Morrow, Bears
- Germaine Pratt, Bengals
Cornerbacks
- James Bradberry, Eagles
- Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
- Jonathan Jones, Patriots
- Marcus Peters, Ravens
- Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars
- Anthony Brown, Cowboys
- Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers
- Cameron Sutton, Steelers
- Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
- Troy Hill, Rams
- Patrick Peterson, Vikings
- Tre Flowers, Bengals
- Eli Apple, Bengals
- Justin Coleman, Seahawks
- Jason Verrett, 49ers
Safeties
- Jessie Bates III, Bengals
- Jordan Poyer, Bills
- Jimmie Ward, 49ers
- Adrian Amos, Packers
- Taylor Rapp, Rams
- Deshon Elliott, Lions
- Ryan Neal, Seahawks
- Devin McCourty, Patriots
- Vonn Bell, Bengals
- Eric Rowe, Dolphins
- LaMarcus Joyner, Jets
- Terrell Edmunds, Steelers
- Kareem Jackson, Broncos
- Jabrill Peppers, Patriots
- Nasir Adderley, Chargers
- Logan Ryan, Buccaneers