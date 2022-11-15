NYCFC

New NYCFC Soccer Stadium to Be Built Next to Citi Field in Queens: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

New NYCFC stadium coming to Queens
New York City and the New York City Football Club have reached a deal to build a new soccer stadium in Queens, according to multiple sources.

The 25,000-seat stadium is set to be built in the Willets Point section, right next door to Citi Field, where the Mets play.

The soccer-specific stadium will be the new permanent home for NYCFC, which currently plays its home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, which has been its home since it joined Major League Soccer in 2015.

The stadium will be part of a project that will also include a 250-room hotel along with 2,500 units of affordable housing, multiple sources told NBC New York.

NYCFC will pay the entire cost of the stadium — roughly $780 million. It's expected to be completed by 2027.

