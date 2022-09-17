Nebraska fans serenade Urban Meyer with 'We want Urban' chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could Urban Meyer be the next head football coach of Nebraska?

Well, he'd be the choice if some Cornhuskers fans were in charge.

With Meyer and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew in Lincoln on Saturday, Nebraska fans serenaded the former Florida and Ohio State coach with "We want Urban" chants.

There was even a fan in attendance at the Nebraska-Oklahoma game wearing a "Hire Urban Meyer" shirt.

This Nebraska fan is wearing a “Hire Urban Meyer” t-shirt 😬 pic.twitter.com/Mc5CtfJQrh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2022

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported Saturday that Nebraska has indeed reached out to Meyer amidst its head coaching search, though it's unclear if the contact was made to discuss the vacant position or to vet other potential candidates.

Meyer, 58, would be a controversial hire, to say the least. While he boasts a successful track record at the college level, the three-time national championship winner is still fresh off a disastrous short-lived tenure with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer went 2-11 and was at the center of a few controversies before he was fired by Jacksonville in December 2021, less than a year after being hired. Following an early-season Jacksonville loss in October 2021, video emerged of Meyer at an Ohio bar with a woman who was not his wife dancing close to him. And just hours before his firing, kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him prior to a Jags preseason game.

Meyer was also suspended three games by Ohio State in 2018 for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against one of his former assistant coaches.

Nebraska, which was blown out 49-14 by No. 6 Oklahoma, looks on its way to a sixth consecutive losing season. Scott Frost was fired by the Cornhuskers on Sept. 11 after four-plus seasons at the helm.