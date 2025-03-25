Stanford football coach fired following report he mistreated female staff members

Stanford is parting ways with football coach Troy Taylor amid allegations he mistreated female staff members.

The move was announced Tuesday by Stanford Football General Manager Andrew Luck days after a report citing documents said more than 20 current and former staffers cooperated with the two investigations that included complaints against Taylor for what are described as hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks.

"After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset," Luck said in a statement. "In consultation with university leadership I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program."

Stanford football coach Troy Taylor mistreated female staff members and tried to have an NCAA compliance officer removed after she warned him of rules violations, according to documents obtained. Robert Handa reports.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Luck said the change is effective immediately and a search for a new head coach has started.

"Our focus remains on supporting our student-athletes and ensuring they have the best possible experience on the field, in the classroom, and on campus with their peers," Luck said.

A statement from Stanford Football General Manager Andrew Luck.



🗞️ » https://t.co/Gb677bSF5u pic.twitter.com/Tk0YBa88t9 — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) March 25, 2025

The documents revealed both investigations determined that Taylor’s treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford’s standards.

The second investigation concluded that Taylor retaliated against a compliance staffer who had found seven minor NCAA infractions by “seeking her removal from her assigned duties.”

Taylor was set to enter his third year as Stanford coach after back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai speaks with Robert Handa to take a closer look at an investigation into Stanford's football coach.