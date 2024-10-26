NCAA Football

No. 1 Oregon stays perfect, routs No. 20 Illinois in Big 10 clash

The Ducks don't have a ranked opponent on their schedule in November.

By NBC Staff

The No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks are perfect entering the final month of the college football season after a dominant 38-9 win over Illinois.

Saturday's matchup at Autzen Stadium was meant to be battle between two ranked Big 10 schools but wound up being a lop-sided affair before halftime with the Ducks jumping to a 35-3 first-half lead.

The No. 20-ranked Fighting Illini held Oregon scoreless in the third quarter but the strong defensive effort couldn't help overcome the early deficit.

The Ducks went on to gain more than 500 total yards on offense, out-gaining Illinois by 200-plus yards. Oregon (8-0, 5-0) remain undefeated in conference play along with No. 13 Indiana and No. 3 Penn State.

Oregon also avoided a recent string of "bad luck" that had been befallen the nation's No. 1-ranked college football team this month.

Alabama fell to Vanderbilt 40-35 in Nashville in an absolute stunner back on Oct. 5. Just last weekend, No. 5 Georgia upended No. 1 Texas, 30-15.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

