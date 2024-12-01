What are the matchups in college football's conference championship games?

After a chaotic end to the regular season in college football, the matchups are set for championship week. Here’s a look at the showdowns coming up in the Power Four and Group of Five, with AP Top 25 rankings. All championship games are Saturday, Dec. 7, except in the American Athletic, Conference USA and Mountain West, which will be played Friday, Dec. 6.

No. 8 SMU (11-1, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 CFP) vs. No. 18 Clemson (9-3, 7-1, No. 12 CFP) at Charlotte, North Carolina.

BetMGM College Football Odds: SMU by 2.5.

What to know: The Mustangs completed a sweep of their first ACC schedule with a 38-6 win over California, making them the only team in their new league that didn’t lose a conference game; SMU has a 17-game conference winning streak dating to its days in the American Athletic. Clemson, which advanced to the title game after Miami lost at Syracuse, will be seeking its eighth ACC crown in the past 10 years.

Big Ten Championship

No. 1 Oregon (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) vs. No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 8-1, No. 4 CFP) at Indianapolis.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 3.5.

What to know: The Nittany Lions have been one of the quietest one-loss teams all season but get a chance for a big win and a higher CFP seed with a victory in this one. They will face the last unbeaten team in college football in the Ducks, who finished the regular season without loss for the first time since 2010.

Big 12 Championship

No. 12 Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) vs. No. 16 Iowa State (10-2, 7-2, No. 18 CFP) at Arlington, Texas.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 2.5.

What to know: The Sun Devils rode Cam Skattebo (177 yards and three touchdowns) in a big win over rival Arizona to land a title game berth after perhaps the wildest of all power conference races. The Cyclones will make their second appearance in the conference championship game. They lost to Oklahoma in 2020.

SEC Championship

No. 2 Texas (11-1, 7-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP) vs. No. 5 Georgia (10-2, 6-2, No. 7 CFP) at Atlanta.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 2.5.

What to know: The Longhorns have national title hopes but first get a chance to win a championship in their first year in the SEC. They will also get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season against the resilient and dangerous Bulldogs, who advanced after an epic overtime win against Georgia Tech.

American Athletic Championship

No. 24 Army (10-1, 8-0 AAC) vs. Tulane (9-3, 7-1) at West Point, New York.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 4.5.

What to know: The Green Wave's loss to Memphis over the weekend likely cost the league any hope of a playoff bid but both teams are going to the postseason regardless. Army still has its annual showdown with Navy before a bowl game, too.

Conference USA Championship

Jacksonville State (8-4, 7-1 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky (8-4, 6-2) at Jacksonville, Alabama.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Jacksonville State by 3.

What to know: The C-USA title game pits two teams in a rematch six days after facing each other. WKU handed the Gamecocks their first league loss, 19-17 on Saturday night, and will have to beat them again for the title.

Mid-American Championship

Ohio (9-3, 7-1 MAC) and Miami (Ohio) (8-4, 7-1) at Detroit.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami (Ohio) by 2.5.

What to know: The two Ohio schools met earlier this season, with the RedHawks beating the visiting Bobcats 30-20. Ohio has won seven of its last eight.

Mountain West Championship

No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 MWC, No. 11 CFP) vs. No. 19 UNLV (10-2, 6-1, No. 22 CFP) at Boise, Idaho.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 4.

What to know: The Broncos bring a 10-game winning streak into the championship game, have won 11 straight at home and are on the verge of making the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. They have made the Mountain West title game three straight seasons. This one is a rematch of the title game a year ago won by Boise State and a regular-season matchup in October, a 29-24 Broncos win.

Sun Belt Championship

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall (9-3, 7-1) at Lafayette, Louisiana.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisiana-Lafeyette by 3.5.

What to know: The Ragin' Cajuns earned a spot in the championship for the fifth time in the seven-year history of the game. Marshall beat James Madison 35-33 in double overtime to clinch a spot for the first time in program history.

