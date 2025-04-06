NCAA basketball

UConn rolls past South Carolina 82-59 to win women's national championship

It's the 12th national championship for UConn and head coach Geno Auriemma, but the first since 2016.

By Logan Reardon

UConn is back on top of the women's college basketball world.

Nine years after their last national championship in 2016, the Huskies reclaimed their throne with a 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

It's the 12th national title for head coach Geno Auriemma, who extends his own record. For South Carolina, Dawn Staley's squad was one win shy of back-to-back championships.

Senior guard Azzi Fudd led the way for the Huskies with 24 points, well above her season average of 13.3 points per game. Paige Bueckers, in the final game of her storied collegiate career, had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fudd was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

The third member of UConn's big three, Sarah Strong, had 11 rebounds at halftime in a dominant performance. The standout freshman stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists -- plus three blocks and two steals.

UConn controlled Sunday's game from start to finish, jumping out to a five-point lead after the first quarter and a 10-point margin by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Huskies delivered a knockout blow. They outscored the Gamecocks 26-16 to double the lead, pulling ahead 62-42 entering the final frame. The last 10 minutes were a coronation for UConn, as they again outscored South Carolina 20-17 to seal the runaway victory.

UConn finished the season at 37-3 with a 16-game winning streak. South Carolina fell to 35-4, with two of its four losses coming against the Huskies.

