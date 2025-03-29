How many Final Fours have the teams in this year's men's Elite Eight ever made?

Eight teams are on the brink of the Final Four.

The Elite Eight in the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament will be played this weekend, with trips to San Antonio, Texas, for the national semifinals on the line.

The No. 1 Florida Gators and No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders will battle for the West Regional championship, while the East Regional final features a clash between the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The other side of the bracket has two more 1-2 showdowns, as the No. 1 Auburn Tigers face the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans in the South Regional final, and the No. 1 Houston Cougars take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers for the Midwest Regional title.

Some of the remaining March Madness programs are much more familiar with the Final Four than others. Here's what's at stake for teams in each Elite Eight matchup:

How many Final Four appearances do Duke, Alabama have?

Duke has made 17 Final Fours, last doing so in 2022. Duke's most recent national title game appearance and win both came in 2015, marking the program's fifth national championship.

Alabama, meanwhile, just reached its first Final Four last year, when the Crimson Tide fell to eventual champion UConn. Alabama is one of a few teams in this year's Elite Eight without a national title game appearance.

How many Final Four appearances do Florida, Texas Tech have?

Florida has made five trips to the Final Four, most recently in 2014. The Gators' last national championship game appearance came in 2007 when they pulled off a repeat, earning the program's second title.

Texas Tech reached its first and only Final Four in 2019, when the Red Raiders fell to Virginia in the 2019 national championship.

How many Final Four appearances do Auburn, Michigan State have?

The 2019 Big Dance also saw Auburn make its first and only Final Four. Unlike Texas Tech, however, the Tigers have yet to make a national championship game.

Michigan State most recently made the Final Four in 2019 for the program's 10th appearance. The Spartans, who are two-time national champs, last reached the national title game in 2009, when they lost to UNC.

How many Final Four appearances do Houston, Tennessee have?

Houston has six Final Fours on its résumé, with the last coming in 2021. But the Cougars' only two national title game appearances came when they finished as runners-up in consecutive years from 1983 to 1984.

Tennessee, on the other hand, is looking to make its first Final Four in program history. The Volunteers are in the Elite Eight for the second straight year and third time overall.

Who has the most Final Four appearances?

The two programs with the most Final Four appearances have already been eliminated from 2025 March Madness -- UNC leads the way with 21 followed by UCLA with 18.

Duke is currently tied with Kentucky for the third-most Final Four trips at 17 apiece, meaning the Blue Devils can tie the Bruins for second this year.

Michigan State, meanwhile, has a chance to take over sole possession of sixth place from Big Ten foe Ohio State with an 11th Final Four berth. And Houston can pull into a tie with UConn for 10th by earning a seventh Final Four appearance.

Here's a look at the teams with at least 10 Final Four berths, according to ESPN (these numbers do not include appearances that were later vacated):

1. UNC: 21

2. UCLA: 18

T-3. Duke: 17

T-3. Kentucky: 17

5. Kansas: 15

T-6. Michigan State: 10

T-6. Ohio State: 10

When and where is the Final Four in 2025?

The Final Four will be played on Saturday, April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.