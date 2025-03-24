March Madness Sweet 16: Matchups, schedule and how to watch

Tickets to the Sweet 16 have been punched.
The third round of the NCAA Tournament is set to begin, with what was once 68 teams having been reduced to just 16 that are left dancing.
That includes all four No. 1 seeds, with each surviving the second round that concluded Sunday. The tournament is guaranteed to have a new national champion with No. 8 UConn having lost to Florida in the second round, ending their bid for a historic three-peat.
Only one double-digit seed so far has secured a spot in the Sweet 16, with No. 10 Arkansas looking to continue their Cinderella story.
Which top team will fall first? Which underdog will advance next? Here's how to watch the Sweet 16.
What teams are left in men's March Madness?
Here's a full look at the teams who have already advanced to the Sweet 16. The second-round concludes Sunday night with No. 2 Michigan St. vs. No. 10 New Mexico and No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon.
- No. 1 Auburn
- No. 1 Florida
- No. 1 Duke
- No. 1 Houston
- No. 2 Alabama
- No. 2 Tennessee
- No. 3 Kentucky
- No. 3 Texas Tech
- No. 4 Maryland
- No. 4 Purdue
- No. 5 Michigan
- No. 6 BYU
- No. 6 Ole Miss
- No. 10 Arkansas
What's the updated men's March Madness bracket?
NCAAB
Here's the Sweet 16 bracket:
South Region
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan
No. 2 Michigan St./No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
West Region
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Maryland
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas
East Region
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona/No. 5 Oregon
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU
Midwest Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky
What's the March Madness schedule for the Sweet 16?
The Sweet 16 will be played Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28. Games will be broadcasted on CBS, TBS and truTV and streamed on March Madness Live.
Thursday
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Maryland
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona/No. 5 Oregon
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Friday
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Purdue
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky
No. 2 Michigan St./No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
What are the men's Sweet 16 locations?
There are the four host sites for the Sweet 16:
- East Regional: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- West Regional: Chase Center in San Francisco
- South Regional: State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
When is the Elite Eight?
The Elite Eight will be played on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.