Which state has the most teams in March Madness? Here's where each school is located

March Madness is sweeping the nation.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday, giving 68 teams from coast to coast a road map to a national title. That road will lead to the Final Four in San Antonio, but where did each team's journey begin?

A majority of the 50 states have at least one team in March Madness this year. Many states have multiple schools in the bracket, while others across the country have no representative at all.

Before the first round tips off on Thursday, let's map out where each team in March Madness comes from:

How many states have teams in 2025 March Madness?

Thirty-five states, along with Washington, D.C., are represented in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Which state has the most teams in 2025 March Madness?

Texas has the most teams in this year's tournament with five: Houston, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas.

Alabama, California, North Carolina and Tennessee are all tied for second with four teams apiece.

2025 March Madness teams by state

Here is the full state-by-state breakdown for this year’s NCAA Tournament:

Alabama

Auburn (No. 1, South)

Alabama (No. 2, East)

Troy (No. 14, Midwest)

Alabama State (No. 16, South, First Four)

Arizona

Arizona (No. 4, East)

Grand Canyon (No. 13, West)

Arkansas

Arkansas (No. 10, West)

California

St. Mary's (No. 7, East)

UCLA (No. 7, Midwest)

San Diego State (No. 11, South, First Four)

UC San Diego (No. 12, South)

Colorado

Colorado State (No. 12, West)

Connecticut

UConn (No. 8, West)

Yale (No. 13, South)

Florida

Florida (No. 1, West)

Georgia

Georgia (No. 9, Midwest)

Illinois

Illinois (No. 6, Midwest)

SIU Edwardsville (No. 16, Midwest)

Indiana

Purdue (No. 4, Midwest)

Iowa

Iowa State (No. 3, South)

Drake (No. 11, West)

Kansas

Kansas (No. 7, West)

Kentucky

Kentucky (No. 3, Midwest)

Louisville (No. 8, South)

Louisiana

McNeese (No. 12, Midwest)

Maryland

Maryland (No. 4, West)

Mount St. Mary's (No. 16, East, First Four)

Michigan

Michigan State (No. 2, South)

Michigan (No. 5, South)

Mississippi

Ole Miss (No. 6, South)

Mississippi (No. 8, East)

Missouri

Missouri (No. 6, West)

Montana

Montana (No. 14, East)

Nebraska

Creighton (No. 9, South)

Omaha (No. 15, West)

New Mexico

New Mexico (No. 10, South)

New York

St. John's (No. 2, West)

North Carolina

Duke (No. 1, East)

North Carolina (No. 11, South, First Four)

High Point (No. 13, Midwest)

UNC Wilmington (No. 14, West)

Ohio

Xavier (No. 11, Midwest, First Four)

Akron (No. 13, East)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma (No. 9, West)

Oregon

Oregon (No. 5, East)

Pennsylvania

Robert Morris (No. 15, East)

Saint Francis (No. 16, South, First Four)

Rhode Island

Bryant (No. 15, South)

South Carolina

Clemson (No. 5, Midwest)

Wofford (No. 15, Midwest)

Tennessee

Tennessee (No. 2, Midwest)

Memphis (No. 5, West)

Vanderbilt (No. 10, East)

Lipscomb (No. 14, South)

Texas

Houston (No. 1, Midwest)

Texas Tech (No. 3, Midwest)

Texas A&M (No. 4, South)

Baylor (No. 9, East)

Texas (No. 11, Midwest, First Four)

Utah

BYU (No. 6, East)

Utah State (No. 10, Midwest)

Virginia

VCU (No. 11, East)

Liberty (No. 12, East)

Norfolk State (No. 16, West)

Washington

Gonzaga (No. 8, Midwest)

Washington, D.C.

American (No. 16 East, First Four)

Wisconsin

Wisconsin (No. 3, East)

Marquette (No. 7, South)

Which states do not have a team in 2025 March Madness?

Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada,

New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming do not have a school in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Two of those states – Alaska and Maine – have never had a team in the NCAA Tournament. Alaska doesn’t have a Division I school, while Maine’s men’s basketball team has not reached March Madness in its 95-season history.

