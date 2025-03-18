March Madness

When and where is the Final Four? What to know for men's, women's March Madness

The men's Final Four will be played in Texas, while the women's Final Four will be held in Florida.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teams competing in 2025 March Madness won't all start in the same location. But they will have the same destination in mind.

The men's NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by first-round action on Thursday and Friday. The women's Big Dance, meanwhile, starts with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, with the first round set for Friday and Saturday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The opening March Madness games mark the beginning of a team's road to the Final Four. Those in the First Four need five victories to reach the Final Four -- a feat achieved by just two men's teams in March Madness history -- while the rest of the field needs four to get there.

March Madness Mar 17

When do March Madness brackets close? Here's when you have to submit

March Madness Mar 16

March Madness men's tournament: Bracket, locations, start times, TV info

March Madness Mar 16

March Madness women's tournament: Bracket, locations, start times, TV info

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

So, where will the Final Four teams in each tournament be heading this year? As March Madness begins, here's what to know:

Where is the men's Final Four being played in 2025?

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will host the men's Final Four. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 02: Villanova wins the 2018 NCAA Photos via Getty Images Men's Final Four National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Duplechian/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
FILE -- The Villanova Wildcats defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the 2018 men's national championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Duplechian/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

When is the men's Final Four in 2025?

The men's Final Four is scheduled for Saturday, April 5. The two teams who emerge victorious will then meet in the national championship game on Monday, April 7.

Who made the men's Final Four in 2024?

The 2024 men's Final Four saw the No. 1 UConn Huskies defeat the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers take down the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack. UConn then pulled off the repeat with a win over Purdue in the national championship.

The biggest tournament of the year has officially begun. Here are the top three teams from each region of Selection Sunday for the 2025 men’s NCAA tournament.

Where is the women's Final Four being played in 2025?

The women's Final Four will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will be Tampa's record fourth time serving as host of the women's Final Four, last doing so in 2019.

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 07: The Baylor Bears defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 81-82 at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
FILE -- The Baylor Bears beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2019 women's national championship game at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

When is the women's Final Four in 2025?

The women's Final Four games will be played on Friday, April 4, with the winners squaring off in the national championship game on Sunday, April 6.

Who made the women's Final Four in 2024?

Last year's women's Final Four featured the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes outlasting No. 3 UConn along with the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks crushing No. 3 NC State. South Carolina then completed a perfect season by defeating Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national championship game.

Here are the top three teams from each region of Selection Sunday for the 2025 women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA TournamentNCAA basketball
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us