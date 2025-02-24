NCAA basketball

Alex Rodriguez drills half-court shot to win $10,000 for Bucknell student

The Minnesota Timberwolves minority owner showed his skill on the hardwood.

By The Associated Press

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood Sunday, making a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000.

The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot during halftime of Bucknell's basketball game against Army, which the Bison won 84-53. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students.

The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell, and Leiser is a trustee.

Rodriguez hit 696 career MLB homers with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

