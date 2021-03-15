Wizards' Robin Lopez Didn't Welcome His Older Brother, Bucks' Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez wasn't very welcoming to brother Brook in D.C. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Lopez brothers are among the most funny NBA players around, especially when it comes to their pregame antics.

It continued on Saturday night when the Bucks and Brook Lopez visited Robin Lopez's Wizards, the first time the twin brothers played against each other in at least over a year, as the two were teammates a season ago.

"I came in second and I don't think Robin did anything to acknowledge it," Brook said. "I walked clear across the court to our end of the court to warm up and he didn't make any motion to come see me, greet me, or welcome me to Washington. So I just let it be the way it was."

It was a cold welcome to Washington by @rolopez42... 😂 pic.twitter.com/BOP02T17y1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 15, 2021

Robin's rebuttal shows clearly his newfound affection for his new home.

"I wasn't aware Washington had to welcome you. I thought it was already such a welcoming city," Robin said. "People come to it with open arms. Washington doesn't need to welcome you, that's in its nature. It happens just by landing in the city."

It certainly didn't help Brook's case that he started to instigate the matter before even arriving in Capital One Arena.

Such camaraderie I never recall experiencing. Brook must be reading from a teleprompter or something. https://t.co/LJVPWKQO6r — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) March 13, 2021

"My real little brother, I could do without him," Brook said. "I don't mind him not being there anymore. But this (Mamadi Diakite is my) brother, my real real little brother."

Despite big performances from Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura, the Wizards couldn't win the war to overcome Beal's absence on Saturday night. More specifically in this brotherly battle, Brook scored 11 points in 27 minutes and Robin noticed two points in 15 minutes.

Expect more shenanigans and maybe even a little in-game action between the two Lopez brothers once again in Monday's second leg.