WATCH: Ron Rivera Goes Full Riverboat on Crucial 4th-Down, Dwayne Haskins Delivers Strike

WATCH: Rivera goes full Riverboat on crucial 4th-down, Haskins delivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera came to Washington with a reputation of being aggressive on fourth down, earning him the nickname Riverboat Ron. 

In Washington's Week 1 win over the Eagles, Rivera played his gambling side and Washington converted a key fourth-down in the second half that led to a go-ahead touchdown.

In Washington's Week 2 loss to the Cardinals, Rivera decided to kick a short field goal instead of being more aggressive and trying to score a touchdown.

So here comes Week 3 and Rivera rolled the dice. It was fourth and short down near the goal line, but a field goal would not give Washington the lead as the football team trailed 17-13. So Rivera pressed the gas and offensive coordinator Scott Turner dialed up a pass play. Dwayne Haskins took the snap, fired, found tight end Logan Thomas for a three-yard gain. 

Rivera enjoyed that.

A few snaps later, Haskins found Inman for a touchdown. 

