Washington Football Team Names Martin Mayhew General Manager

It's official: Martin Mayhew named new GM of WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Martin Mayhew, a longtime NFL executive whose resume includes seven years as the general manager of the Detroit Lions, will be the new general manager in Washington, the team announced Friday.

According to the team, Mayhew will report to head coach Ron Rivera.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” said Rivera in a statement. “He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching. He impressed both myself and Mr. Snyder during the interview process and we both believe he will be a tremendous fit here. He is a man of high character and integrity and was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise as a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 1991.”

Mayhew spent the previous four season with the San Francisco 49ers. His hiring comes after a week of speculation that former Panthers general manager Marty Hurney would be the new GM for the WFT, but Hurney is now expected to have another high-ranking position in Ashburn.

Detroit's draft picks during Mayhew's time in the Lions' front office included Matthew Stafford, DE Ezekiel Ansah and DT Ndamukong Suh. Mayhew's NFL playing career included four years in Washington, including the Super Bowl-winning squad.