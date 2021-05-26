Trey Mancini Continues Comeback Campaign as One of Baseball's Best Hitters

Trey Mancini continues comeback as one of MLB's best hitters originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There have been only a few bright spots early in the Orioles' 2021 season as they find themselves at the bottom of the leaguewide standings, but none of those have shined as brightly as first baseman Trey Mancini.

The veteran slugger made his emotional return to the diamond this season, more than a year removed from his colon cancer diagnosis. After a short, slow start, Mancini has quickly returned to form at the plate, pacing the O's in home runs, RBI and OPS while currently sitting second in batting average.

It's not just the O's Mancini is leading though. Entering Wednesday, he leads all of Major League Baseball in RBI, a remarkable feat for a player who missed an entire season battling an ugly disease the year prior.

Mancini's 42 RBI are particularly impressive when you consider the team he plays for. The Orioles have the fewest wins in baseball and are averaging just 3.98 runs per game, tied for the sixth-fewest in the league.

Mancini is accounting for a higher percentage of his team's runs than any player in baseball, and he's doing it eight weeks into his return to the field. It has been a remarkable comeback for Mancini, who has been an inspiration to his fellow players and fans across the country.

Just name the Comeback Player of the Year award after him already, MLB.