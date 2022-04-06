washington nationals

The Nationals' 2019 World Series Stars: Where Are They Now?

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As anticipation builds for Opening Day, many Washington Nationals fans are ready to catch up after what's been a tumultuous two years.

The Nats didn't quite get to have the victory lap they would have expected back when they won the World Series in 2019. And since then, there have been some dramatic changes to the team's roster.

So what are the standout players from the 2019 World Series up to now?

Click or tap on each player's photo to catch up.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wondering what we can expect from the Nats this season? Go here.

This article tagged under:

washington nationals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us