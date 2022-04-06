The Nationals' 2019 World Series Stars: Where Are They Now?

As anticipation builds for Opening Day, many Washington Nationals fans are ready to catch up after what's been a tumultuous two years.

The Nats didn't quite get to have the victory lap they would have expected back when they won the World Series in 2019. And since then, there have been some dramatic changes to the team's roster.

So what are the standout players from the 2019 World Series up to now?

Click or tap on each player's photo to catch up.

