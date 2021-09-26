Stock Report: The market for the Washington Football Team is collapsing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Washington Football Team traveled north to Buffalo for a "measuring stick game" and in the process found that stick stuck in their eye.

Washington's offense was bad. Washington's defense was worse.

The Bills did what they wanted when they wanted. At all times. It was a throttling.

For Washington head coach Ron Rivera, if he's giving an honest assessment of his football team after this measuring stick game, the distance for the Burgundy and Gold to play championship football needs to be measured not in yards but rather in miles.

Stock traders always suggest to "buy the dip." That basically means to load up on a valuable stock after a bad moment, assuming that value will come back over time. After what happened in Buffalo, it's hard to assume value will return in Washington's stock.

Stock up

Homerun hitter - There wasn't much to celebrate but Antonio Gibson reminded the NFL world of his big-play ability. On a well-timed screen call Gibson grabbed a fairly simple pass about 3 yards to the right of the line of scrimmage. He proceeded to make a few defenders miss, hit a lane, cut back and showed explosive speed on his way to a diving touchdown. This was easily the best play Washington made in Buffalo.

There wasn't much to celebrate but Antonio Gibson reminded the NFL world of his big-play ability. On a well-timed screen call Gibson grabbed a fairly simple pass about 3 yards to the right of the line of scrimmage. He proceeded to make a few defenders miss, hit a lane, cut back and showed explosive speed on his way to a diving touchdown. This was easily the best play Washington made in Buffalo. Simple but better - The wind was swirling at Highmark Stadium but the Washington special teams' units were able to fight through the conditions. The team even pulled of a weird "onside" kick down the field that bounced around before landing in Dustin Hopkins' arms. There's not much to celebrate today and at least the special teams didn't mess up.

Stock down