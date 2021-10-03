Stock Report: Taylor Heinicke's Heroics Saves WFT Before It Hits Rock Bottom

Stock Report: Taylor Heinicke heroics save Washington late originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ATLANTA -- The Washington Football Team traveled south in desperate need of a win and nearly returned to D.C. cemented as one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Instead, Taylor Heinicke happened.

Quarterbacks aren't supposed to roll left, far left, keep scrambling and then throw entirely across their body and across the field to a running back. But Heinicke did just that, and it worked, and it might have saved Washington's season in a stunning 34-30 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke connected with J.D. McKissic for a 30-yard touchdown catch-and-run with only 33 seconds left. It was downright incredible.

The offense kept Washington in the game all day long because the defense flat-out stunk.

Jack Del Rio's defense, expected to be the team's strength, delivered a flat-out embarrassing performance. The Falcons came into the contest among the bottom 10 units in the league, and Atlanta proceeded to roll offensively to the tune of 374 yards and 30 points.

The third down defense is offensive, and Washington's prolonged inability to force punts has reached below sea level.

Terry McLaurin and Taylor Heinicke attempted heroics. The duo connected for a late touchdown that gave Washington late life, but eventually, the team needed stops and Washington's defense could not muster them until the very end.

Stock Up

Best player on the field - There is no more debate that McLaurin is the best player in Washington. He finished with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He makes the circus catches look routine and the routine look tremendous. He's the real deal.

Stock down