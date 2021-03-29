SEE IT: Wizards Shower Russell Westbrook With Water After Historic Night

SEE IT: Wizards shower Westbrook with water after historic night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Westbrook's performance on Monday night in the Wizards win over the Indiana Pacers wasn't just good. It wasn't even just great. It was jaw-dropping.

For Washington, there was only one way to celebrate what he did on the court: Shower him with water bottles in the locker room.

WATERWORKS 💦💦💦💦💦💦💦



WHAT A GAME, RUSS! pic.twitter.com/k9ug48OhO1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 30, 2021

Westbrook truly deserved that celebration and much more for what he accomplished. Needing a big performance with Bradley Beal out with an injury, the veteran guard went above and beyond.

With 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds, Westbrook not only led Washington to a win but made history in the process. That was his 16th triple-double of the season. That makes him the franchise leader in triple-doubles despite this being his first season with the team. Yes, that sentence is real.

To make matters even more impressive, a triple-double with 35 or more points and 20 or more assists had never been done. Like ever. In the entire history of the NBA.

It was a night that only adds to the legacy of Westbrook and one of, if not the best, nights he's had as a Wizard. So yes, the party with water bottles upon his arrival in the locker room was necessary.

As Washington moves forward clinging to a chance to make a run at the playoffs, it'll be hoping there's more of those celebrations in the future.