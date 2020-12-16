SEE IT: Alex Ovechkin's Son Sergei Hits the Ice for the First Time

SEE IT: Ovechkin's son Sergei hits the ice for the first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Since Sergei Ovechkin was born, Capitals fans have been waiting for the moment he steps on the surface that made his dad, Alex, a legend.

The day has come, as Ovechkin and his two-year-old son took the ice for the first time Wednesday.

Sergei Ovechkin's first time on the ice is the content we needed 🥺



(📽️: IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/jdCI7zSrdD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2020

It doesn't come as a surprise that Sergei, all padded up like he's ready for a game, is a natural on the ice. It is in his blood and all.

Now all the young prodigy has to do is put his advanced stick skills to work and start working toward becoming the first overall pick in the 2036 NHL Draft.

With any luck, the Caps will be in a spot to take him.