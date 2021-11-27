Sean Taylor's Brother Grabs Game-Winning INT on Anniversary of Taylor's Passing

Sean Taylor's brother ends game with INT on anniversary of passing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's been 14 years since Sean Taylor was able to make a highlight football play.

Today, it was his younger brother Gabe's turn.

On the 14th anniversary of the Washington Football Team legend's passing, Gabe Taylor grabbed the game-sealing interception for Rice University in its 35-31 win over Louisiana Tech.

On 2nd and 10, Louisiana Tech's JD Head heaved a pass towards the end-zone with less than 20 seconds left in the game. His throw fell short, right into the hands of Taylor.

On the 14th anniversary of Sean Taylor's passing, his younger brother @iamGabeTaylor clinches the Owls' win with an interception in the final seconds vs. Louisiana Tech. #GoOwls👐 x #RFND pic.twitter.com/8TBQNUKaKa — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) November 27, 2021

Taylor finished the day with five tackles, a pass deflection and the interception, his third on the season. He ends his freshman season with a team-leading 44 solo tackles, 56 total tackles, five deflected passes and a forced fumble.

His older brother Sean was a dominant force on defense for four years with Washington. In 55 games, he ended his NFL career with 305 total tackles, 12 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks. Rice finishes the season with a 4-8 record.

Taylor died in 2007 in a botched robbery attempt at his home in Miami. He was 24 years old when he was killed.

Washington retired his No. 21 jersey earlier this season.