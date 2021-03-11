Report: Washington Sending GM Martin Mayhew, OC Scott Turner to Trey Lance's Pro Day

WFT sending GM Mayhew and OC Turner to Lance's pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance only played one game in 2020 and wasn't able to participate in the NFL Draft Combine because, well, there wasn't one.

With all things considered, his pro day on Friday will be one of the biggest single events leading up to the draft, as it'll be NFL teams' only real chance to get a look at one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft.

When that's the case, those in the market for a quarterback tend to send some of their top staff members and executives. The Washington Football Team is expected to be one of those teams, reportedly sending offensive coordinator Scott Turner and general manager Martin Mayhew to watch Lance's display in Fargo, ND.

Some more expected at Trey Lance's Pro Day ...



• Broncos GM George Paton

• Washington OC Scott Turner

• Panthers OC Joe Brady

• Eagles OC Shane Steichen

• Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson

• Saints QBs coach Ronald Curry



Who teams send matters this year—only allowed 3 each. https://t.co/m3pzJTo7vE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2021

Washington currently holds the 19th overall pick in this year's draft and certainly appears to be in the market for a quarterback after releasing Alex Smith. Lance is a consensus top-five quarterback in his class and could be considered the second or third-best player at his position, depending on who you ask.

If Washington wanted Lance, it'd probably have to trade up for him in some capacity or hope he takes a major fall on draft night.

In his last full season of college football in 2019, Lance completed over 66% of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns (6.5 YPC) as well.