Report: Orioles-Marlins Game on Tuesday Postponed After Miami's Coronavirus Outbreak

According to a report from Karl Ravech of ESPN, the Orioles and Marlins won't play their scheduled game on Tuesday. Instead, they'll take another day off and wait until Wednesday, or until it is otherwise safe to play games.

Marlins will not play game tomorrow. Pending outcome of tests will either play Wednesday in Baltimore or not play until safe — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) July 27, 2020

After 13 members of the Marlins organization tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, Monday's game in Miami was postponed. The Orioles and Marlins were scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday in Miami, then on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore. Those are the only scheduled games for the two teams this season.

Additionally, the Yankees and Phillies game scheduled for Monday night was also postponed. The Marlins had just finished a series against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Orioles, fresh off a 2-1 start to the season after a series victory over the Red Sox, were scheduled to play seven straight games against teams from Florida, with the Rays on the schedule immediately after the Marlins.

With a limited number of off days on the schedule, there isn't much time to waste for both sides if they want to complete a 60-game regular season.

Important: The O's/Marlins only play each other four times this season, all in a row this week. O's have Aug. 6, 10, 24, Sept. 3, 7, 21 off.



Marlins have Aug. 3, 10, 13, 31, Sept. 3, 17 off.



You've got the three days from Tuesday-Thur., then just two days to make this up. — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) July 27, 2020

Now, there's just a waiting game for the Orioles with more Marlins tests to be taken and a schedule still to be decided.

