Redskins Assistant Coach Witnessed Former Raider Barret Robbins' Early Mental-Health Issues

Barret Robbins was just a junior at Texas Christian when his manic episodes began.

A potent mixture of steroids, alcohol and marijuana left the future NFL offensive lineman in a daze. It felt like he was sleepwalking. Driving to Austin from his school in Fort Worth, not really knowing what he was doing, seeking some level of attention, he smashed the window of a car dealership.

Robbins had no intention of taking anything. But it looked like he was trying to burglarize the place. So, Austin police arrested him. It was so out of character, his TCU coaches, including current Redskins tight ends coach Pete Hoener, weren't sure what to make of the episode.

"My first inclination on something like that with him was ‘Man, he must have been really drunk,'" Hoener told NBC Sports Bay Area for the sixth episode of NBC's Sports Uncovered podcast. "You know, been with the wrong person or something."

Robbins went to jail and then to rehab before being allowed to play his senior year at TCU. But it was the beginning of a descent that continued long after Robbins failed to post for the Raiders' appearance in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

Who knows if the outcome would have changed? Oakland lost 48-21. But Robbins' life has never been the same. One of the best offensive linemen in football was out of the NFL by 2004 and left alone to deal with the depression and bipolar disorder that plagued him since college.

The incident at the car dealership led to a diagnosis of depression by the TCU medical staff. Robbins' story is difficult to listen to. He spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area for a 2011 interview that serves as the basis for the podcast, but otherwise few know his whereabouts now, including his former Raiders teammates.

Robbins told NBC Sports Bay Area he likely had episodes before that one in college. But nothing where he ended up in trouble. It wouldn't stay that way. He managed a nine-year career in the NFL before things fell apart.

That saddens Hoener, who left TCU in 1997 and has spent the past 20 years as an assistant in the NFL, including nine with Rivera on the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff and again this season with the Redskins.

Hoener knew Robbins when he was just a teenager. The answer when odd things happened to a player back then was he must be drinking too much. Robbins just didn't have the same support system that would be in place today for players at almost any level of football. Mental health is treated so much differently now. It might have made a difference for Robbins.

"I think the thing that's come of all this is there's much better communication now with the medical staff and psychologists," Hoener said. "And everybody up through the college level – maybe even the high school level – up through our level. So that a lot of those things don't slip through."



