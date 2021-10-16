Peter Laviolette

Peter Laviolette Honored for Becoming NHL's Winningest American Coach

By Eduardo Razo

Caps honor Laviolette for becoming NHL'swinningest American coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

This week, Peter Laviolette surpassed John Tortorella as the NHL's all-time winningest American-born coach 674 career wins following the Washington Capitals season-opening victory over the New York Rangers.

Before the game against the defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning, the Capitals organizations recognized the accomplishment by Laviolette with a video tribute on the jumbotron. 

As Americans on the Capitals, defenseman John Carlson and forward T.J. Oshie congratulated their coach. 

Meanwhile, other key figures in United States hockey, such as Philadelphia Flyers senior advisor Paul Holmgren and University of Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato, also congratulated Laviolette for the milestone and told him to continue improving on his record. 

