Orioles Share Hypnotizing Video of Mickey Jannis Throwing a Knuckleball

Orioles share hypnotizing video of prospect throwing knuckleball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The knuckleball is baseball’s most unique pitch, moving so unpredictably that many catchers have to use specially designed gloves just to catch them. Rather than spinning at a rate of 2,500 revolutions per minute like an elite fastball, knuckleballs appear to float through the air as if suspended in space.

At least, that’s what it looked like from this camera angle.

"Spin rate? Where we're going, we don't need a spin rate." 👊 pic.twitter.com/4rX4Qd2eku — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) March 9, 2021

Orioles’ video content creator Johnny Douglas captured pitching prospect Mickey Jannis throwing the knuckleball during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Jannis, 33, is a former 44th round pick attempting to bring the knuckleball back. The last full-time pitcher to use it was Steven Wright, who hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2019.

Douglas’s work with the camera deserves to be commended as well. It’s already difficult to track a pitch moving 70+ mph from the mound to home plate, but to achieve that level of focus with the lens at the same time is an impressive feat.