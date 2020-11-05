Orioles First Baseman & OF Trey Mancini Seen Back in the Batting Cage

For the first time since being reinstated from the 60-Day Injured List to the 40-man roster earlier this week, Orioles first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini was seen on the Orioles' social media account taking swings in the batting cage. 

Mancini completed chemotherapy treatments in September for Stage 3 colon cancer. 

The last full season Mancini played in 2019, he had a batting average of .291 on 602 at bats, 35 home runs, and 97 RBIs. 

